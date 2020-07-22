Burnouts, unlicenced drivers: What police found on our roads

SEVERAL DRIVING OFFENCES: Kingaroy police have been out in force apprehending drivers on several charges. Picture: File

SEVERAL DRIVING OFFENCES: Kingaroy police have been out in force apprehending drivers on several charges. Picture: File

THREE Holden enthusiasts and a Nanango man have been charged by Kingaroy police after committing several alleged driving offences.

On Monday July 13 around 9.45am, police intercepted a 36-year-old Kingaroy man on the Bunya Hwy driving a Holden sedan.

Investigations identified the man was allegedly unlicensed at the time.

The man will appear in Kingaroy Magistrates Court on August 17 for driving while unlicensed.

Another Holden driver was sprung the next day on July 14 around 9.10am on Markwell St, Kingaroy.

Investigations revealed the driver, a 26-year-old Kingaroy man, allegedly had a suspended driver's licence at the time.

He will appear in Kingaroy Magistrates Court on August 3.

READ MORE:

Repeat DV offender walks free despite prison sentence

Alleged youth crime spree in Murgon and Cherbourg

Four charged following Burnett RBT blitz

The same day around 12.25pm, police intercepted a 20-year-old Kingaroy man on the Bunya Hwy, again in a Holden sedan.

It will be alleged at the time of the incident, the man didn’t hold a current driver's licence.

He will appear in Kingaroy Magistrates Court on August 31 for driving unlicensed, with police ordering a forfeiture of the man’s car.

Police allegedly located a 19-year-old Nanango man two days later on July 16 performing a burnout on Mt Wooroolin Rd at 2.30pm.

The man was issued with an infringement notice for wilfully making unnecessary noise or smoke, and fined $427.00.

His vehicle was then immobilised for 90 days.