Burnt chair shows horror of alleged murder

Angela Surtees is charged with murdering her husband of four years, Daniel Surtees.

A mother of five has faced court accused of killing her husband by setting him on fire.

Angela Surtees, 33, sat quietly in the dock at Melbourne Magistrates Court, at one point squinting and saying 'Ow' as she nursed her heavily-bandaged left arm.

The Geelong photographer is charged with murdering her husband of four years, Daniel Surtees.

Mr Surtees, 36, sustained severe burns at the couple's Whittington home on Saturday night.

Emergency services were called to the property about 8.30pm, with paramedics rushing Mr Surtees to hospital.

He died the following day.

Photos on their social media accounts show the happy couple on their wedding day with their children, as well as family outings to the football.

Alleged murder victim Daniel Surtees and wife Angela O'Brien, who has been charged with murder. Picture: Supplied

Ms Surtees had regularly shared posts on her Facebook in recent weeks to show her support for the bushfire appeal and urging friends and family to donate.

The court did not hear the circumstances of how and why she allegedly killed her husband.

But her lawyer Bronwen Robertson said it was her first time in custody.

Ms Robertson highlighted that Ms Surtees would need to see a doctor due to an injury on her arm.

Magistrate Tara Hartnett asked if the injury was pre-existing, to which Ms Robertson confirmed it was sustained on the day of the alleged murder.

Ms Surtees smiled and nodded towards her mother and sister in court when her sister mouthed "I love you".

As custody officers escorted her from the courtroom, she blew a kiss to them both.

Outside court, the pair made no comment.

Ms Surtees will return to court on May 11.

Alleged Geelong murder victim Daniel Surtees with Angela O’Brien.

Mr Surtees worked for Moolap-based ready mix concrete business Local Mix.

Local Mix general manager of concrete Stuart Richardson said Mr Surtees was employed as an agitator driver up until his death.

"It's a bit of a shock," Mr Richardson said.

"We're still coming to terms with it."

Mr Richardson said Mr Surtees had returned to Local Mix a few months ago for a second stint, having previously worked at the business.

Detectives at the scene of the alleged murder in Whittington. Picture: Glenn Ferguson

Detectives carry evidence from the scene of Daniel Surtees death. picture: Glenn Ferguson

He also worked as a baker in his younger years.

Tributes flowed for Mr Surtees, who died on Sunday, aged 36 after suffering serious burns.

"Daniel I can't believe you have gone," Melissa Reiffel wrote on social media.

A chair inside a house where a woman allegedly set fire to her husband. No by line please

"I'm broken and still in shock.

"Your smile and light hearted ways will be missed.

"I'll miss you my cousin, it will never be the same.

"I love you and will miss you."

Neville Bridge posted: "So very sad about our friend Daniel Surtees".

"Our deepest sympathy to his children and family," he wrote.

"Tragically lost.

"Fond memories of Daniel growing up to become a young man will stay with us."

His wife, who was on Monday charged with Mr Surtees' murder, worked at the Grovedale Hotel and as a photographer.

It's understood staff at the Grovedale pub are stunned by the allegations and have been told not to comment publicly.

*For 24-hour domestic violence support call the national hotline 1800RESPECT on 1800 737 732 or MensLine on 1800 600 636.