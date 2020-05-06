Burrandowan races to bounce back stronger than ever

#### ALERT ALERT #### BEFORE REUSE OF THIS IMAGE CHECK CONTENT AND COPYRIGHT ISSUES WITH THE /PICTURE /DESK- 10 May 2003 - D/I. Burrandowan Picnic Races - Horses kick up dust as they race towards the finish of the first race. PicBruce/Long sport country horseracing action qld

FOR the first time since World War II, the Burrandowan Picnic Races have been cancelled – due to coronavirus.

The event has been running since 1922 and has become one of the South Burnett’s premier race meets, drawing thousands of patrons each year.

In 1936, due to the outbreak of the war, the race club members voted to close down racing.

A race meeting was held in 1941, with the profit of 21 pounds, 19 shillings and 6 pence being donated to the Patriotic Committee, the Red Cross and the Comforts Fund, but in the aftermath of the war, racing didn’t resume at the club until 1953.

Scheduled for May 9, the Burrandowan Race Club will be empty for the first time in 67 years, impacting a number of local businesses.

Burrandowan Race Club president Cameron Redman said 2020 has been a very challenging year for country racing.

“It has been a tough run for all country events, from campdrafts to races, almost everything has been shut down,” Mr Redman said.

“Obviously everyone is disappointed, however everyone has been sensible about it and realised it was the best thing to do for the community.

“The day attracts patrons from all over South East Queensland and to not have it go ahead this year will certainly impact the region.”

Mr Redman said the coronavirus would continue to impact a number of local businesses.

“We try and buy everything locally and support the local economy as much as possible,” Mr Redman said.

“Fortunately for the race club we are in a strong enough financial position to bounce back, however a number of local businesses will continue to feel the implications of this virus.

“The decision to cancel the races wasn’t a financial decision, it was more about doing the right thing by the community.”

A phantom race was considered by the race committee, however eventually the decision was to cancel.

“Early on in the process Queensland Racing gave us advice to cancel the race day for patrons,” Mr Redman said.

“We have a strong race-orientated committee and thought long and hard about having a skeleton race day with limited staff.

“Despite leaning towards the skeleton race day, we had to consider the safety of the community and our members and therefore decided to cancel.”

Mr Redman said the Burrandowan Race Club is using this time to improve infrastructure and is in a good position to bounce back in 2021, bigger and better than ever.