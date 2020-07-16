Bus driver breaks down after sickening sex assault

A man with a history of sexual offences waited until he was alone with a bus driver before he grabbed her in a disgusting assault.

A disabled man who grabbed the breast of a Townsville bus driver asked the woman if he could touch her again.

Joey Wosomo, 20, pleaded guilty in the Townsville Magistrates Court to sexual assault before the defence claimed he had most likely never undertaken sexual education at school.

On April 24, the court heard Wosomo caught a bus at 1pm to the end of the line.

Police prosecutor Mark Fenlon said when the bus arrived at the final stop Wosomo was the last passenger on the bus.

"The victim has leant over to take her duty ticket from the machine, as she is reaching down for that she feels a hand squeeze her left breast on the outside of her shirt," he said.

"The victim turns and observes the defendant grabbing her breast with his right hand. The victim recoils from the defendant and then he says, 'can I grab you again?'."

After Wosomo exited the bus, the bus driver drove down the road, pulled the bus over and cried.

The court heard police found Wosomo at 4.15pm on the same day and he told police, "he grabbed the victim on the arm and she got a fright".

Mr Fenlon said it was the fourth time Wosomo had been dealt with for sexual offences.

"Similarities can be drawn from the other matter last year, where you have a person in a secluded location alone, and that's when he decides to assault the lady," he said.

"The offending appears to be escalating and women ought to be protected from his behaviour."

Defence lawyer Danielle Hoarder said Wosomo was involved in a car accident in 2014 and had suffered an acquired brain injury and physical impairments.

Ms Hoarder presented to the court a psychologist report detailing the deterioration of his conditions.

"There has certainly been no improvement that can be seen, perhaps physically, in terms of regaining some of this use of this arm and learning how to walk again, but certainly not in relation to his mental capacity sadly," she said.

"The behaviour has continued, as the report does talk to the fact that Mr Wosomo probably hasn't had sexual education, given that his education was severely impeded by the accident."

Magistrate Scott Luxton called Wosomo's crime "distressing in nature" and acknowledged the "obvious concern" to protect the community.

Mr Luxton declared the 77 days spent in pre-sentence custody and sentenced Wosomo to 12 months jail with immediate parole.

