Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
A fed up bus driver issues a warning. Picture: Grant McArthur
A fed up bus driver issues a warning. Picture: Grant McArthur
Offbeat

Bus driver sends message to selfish Mercedes

by Grant McArthur
31st Jan 2020 3:04 PM

MELBOURNE has a new hero.

A frustrated city bus driver took matters into his own hands when he found a brand new Mercedes parked in the bus zone at the top end of Lonsdale St - where he and hot passengers waiting for a ride - should have been.

 

The message is clear to the Mercedes driver. Picture: Grant McArthur
The message is clear to the Mercedes driver. Picture: Grant McArthur

MORE NEWS

MORDIALLOC FOOTBALL CLUB IN POLICE PROBE

'HE CHOKED': CAPPER CLAPS BACK AT FEV

The driver took lipstick and scrawled 'THIS IS A BUS ZONE' on the windscreen of the luxury car.

Having done the same to a selfishly-parked Ferrari last week, the driver promised to start carrying a permanent marker rather than borrowing lipstick from his passengers.

grant.mcarthur@news.com.au

@mcarthurg

More Stories

Show More
bus bus driver bus zone funny offbeat

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        TRAFFICKING TRIO: Police bust major drug supply conspiracy

        premium_icon TRAFFICKING TRIO: Police bust major drug supply conspiracy

        News Special operation Butza tracks down second person behind $120,000 drug trafficking scheme in the South Burnett.

        Rail trail to open up opportunities for Blackbutt

        premium_icon Rail trail to open up opportunities for Blackbutt

        News The rail trail stretch could become home to Expo 88 sculptures.

        Supply drive makes back to school easier for students

        Supply drive makes back to school easier for students

        News ‘We were blown away with the amount of equipment donated.’

        Highs and lows of Kingaroy’s drug problem

        premium_icon Highs and lows of Kingaroy’s drug problem

        News Does the spike in drug charges mean there are more criminals, or just more police...