Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Police are looking for a man who attacked another man while the pair were on a bus.
Police are looking for a man who attacked another man while the pair were on a bus.
News

Bus passenger stabbed in head, body

by Cormac Pearson
21st Jan 2020 5:07 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A man is in hospital after being stabbed multiple times in the head and upper body while travelling on a bus on the Gold Coast.

The attack happened about 6pm on Monday, when a man travelling on the bus approached a 20-year-old Palm Beach man and threatened him.

The pair then got into a physical fight and the 20-year-old was stabbed.

The offender stole the younger man's backpack and left the bus, travelling south on Yodelay St.

The injured man was taken to hospital in a stable condition.

Any witnesses or those with information should contact police.

bus gold coast passenger stabbing

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Volunteering helps Murgon man feel more at home

        premium_icon Volunteering helps Murgon man feel more at home

        Local Faces ‘The beauty of life is not by how happy you are, but how happy others can be because of you.’

        Where $1m drought funding will be spent

        premium_icon Where $1m drought funding will be spent

        Council News Council reveals how it would divide Federal Government funding, if approved.

        Two South Burnett law firms join forces

        premium_icon Two South Burnett law firms join forces

        Business ‘Beginning of a new era’ after more than 70 years of legal service in the...

        ‘HOON DRIVING’ ON HALY: Cop slams ‘selfish’ drivers

        premium_icon ‘HOON DRIVING’ ON HALY: Cop slams ‘selfish’ drivers

        Crime Motorists busted driving double the speed limit of busy Kingaroy CBD road.