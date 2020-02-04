Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Radina Djukich, 14, vanished in May 1992.
Radina Djukich, 14, vanished in May 1992.
Crime

Bush search for body of missing Perth teen

4th Feb 2020 2:13 PM

Police are searching bushland in Perth's north for the remains of a teenage girl who disappeared almost 30 years ago.

Radina Djukich, 14, vanished in May 1992 after leaving her home in North Beach.

Ronald Joseph Buckland, 70, was last year charged with her manslaughter, accused of injecting a substance that caused her death, then burying her body in a bush grave.

He has pleaded not guilty and is due to make his first appearance in the WA Supreme Court on February 24.

crime manslaughter missing radina djukich violence

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Abuse survivor relaunches Burnett support program

        premium_icon Abuse survivor relaunches Burnett support program

        News Rhonda Trivett, a survivor of child abuse, has relaunched her support program – South Burnett Peace of Mind.

        South Burnett cricket club hits council for six

        premium_icon South Burnett cricket club hits council for six

        Cricket After a two-year battle, the slab has finally been poured for the club’s new...

        • 4th Feb 2020 2:00 PM
        CRIME: Kingaroy Maccas assault

        premium_icon CRIME: Kingaroy Maccas assault

        News Kingaroy Police were called to a disturbance at Maccas, around 1am on a Saturday...

        • 4th Feb 2020 2:00 PM
        GUILTY PLEAS: South Burnett drink-drivers front court

        premium_icon GUILTY PLEAS: South Burnett drink-drivers front court

        Crime A number of people pleaded guilty to drink-driving charges at Kingaroy Magistrates...

        • 4th Feb 2020 2:00 PM