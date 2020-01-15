Menu
Bushfire relief donations and medical supplies stolen

by NATASHA EMECK
15th Jan 2020 10:24 AM
VOLUNTEERS in Darwin were reduced to tears after boxes of donated medical supplies bound for bushfire victims in NSW were recently stolen in broad daylight, Wildlife Crisis and Trauma Relief NT have said.

Organiser Bree Kiernan said more than 200 boxes of donations, including medical supplies and clothing, and 20 pallets of animal food has been collected by Wildlife Crisis and Trauma Relief NT to be trucked down to NSW on Monday and be distributed to residents in need.

Ms Kiernan said she was overwhelmed by the generous donations left at their collection points across the Territory last week.

"You could tell people really dug deep to help which is why it was so heartbreaking when we realised someone had been stealing donations," she said.

"Last week someone visited one of our collection points in Darwin every few days and took off with about 15 boxes of critical medical supplies, including burn creams, bandages and cleaning wipes.

"We never in a million years thought someone would steal from people in need like this.

"Some of these people have nothing left. It's a heartless thing to do.

"I broke down and had a cry in the shower when I found out."

The Wildlife Crisis and Trauma Relief NT have donation collection points across Darwin, Alice Springs, Katherine and Tennant Creek.

For more information about how you can help visit their Facebook page.

    Video that got a man sacked

