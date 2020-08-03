Bushfire safety ‘highest priority’ after horror season

A STRIKE team of rural fire fighters will be travelling to the North Burnett to help prepare the region following the 2019 bushfires.

Several hazard reduction burns will be taking place in small communities between Kalpowar and Didcot from August 3–6, depending on weather conditions.

The Rural Fire Service, the volunteer side of Queensland Fire and Emergency Services, will be holding a meet and greet on August 3 to coincide with their burns.

Acting bushfire safety officer Mark Pomeroy said the meet and greet will be taking place at the Monto Fire Station, and will include everything from bushfire safety, how to apply for permit burns, and more.

“Many small communities were seriously affected by the 2019 bushfires,” he said.

“In light of this, the Rural Fire Service has worked closely with council and other stakeholders to make the region safer in the event of bushfires in the area.”

Community education will go hand-in-hand with small protection burns to create buffer zones for North Burnett communities.

One important lesson from last year’s natural disaster was having an effective bushfire survival plan according to Mr Pomeroy.

“That was a big thing with the fire season last year,” he said.

“People had the tendency in the past to leave decision making to the last minute.

“In terms of rapidly spreading bushfires, it doesn’t give them enough time to make sensible plans to leave, or what they’re going to do if they decide to say.

“If people have a bushfire survival plan in place, they know what they’re going to do.”

Other important lessons in bushfire safety include creating escape routes from your property, firebreaks for landclearing, clearing driveways for fire trucks, and more.

To find out more, attend the meet and greet in Monto on August 3 from 3.30pm-5.30pm, or head to the Rural Fire Service website here.