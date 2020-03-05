Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Chris Raciti, Jenny Kim, Jessica Lord and James Choi.
Chris Raciti, Jenny Kim, Jessica Lord and James Choi.
Business

International business booming for Aussie brewery

Rhylea Millar
4th Mar 2020 6:00 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A POPULAR Bundaberg brand has been crowned winner of business growth, after achieving a 50 per cent sales increase in an international market.

Bundaberg Brewed Drinks received the award at the Australian Chamber of Commerce in Korea.

Senior business development manager for Asia Jessica Lord said South Korea is now one of the brand's strongest performing markets, after the business sold an excess of 3.5 million beverages last year.

"(Pink Grapefruit) has proven to be very successful in the South Korean market because of the popularity of Pink Grapefruit as a fruit, our unique bottle shape and the variety's pretty pink colour," Ms Lord said.

"This award could not have been achieved without the strong support of a great partner, Inter BnF, and we see plenty of opportunity to deliver more quality results like this in the years to come."

More Stories

Show More
brewery bundaberg business international business
Bundaberg News Mail

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        BURNETT’S BEST: Help us uncover our region’s finest

        BURNETT’S BEST: Help us uncover our region’s finest

        Community South Burnett is home to an amazing array of businesses, trades, people and events.

        ‘She groomed me’: business owner opens up on $35k theft

        premium_icon ‘She groomed me’: business owner opens up on $35k theft

        News ‘I can remember all I could do was slump to the ground and try to make sense of the...

        Local and well-loved agronomist wins prestigious award

        premium_icon Local and well-loved agronomist wins prestigious award

        News Mention the name of, Goomeri bred and Murgon based, Paul McIntosh to anyone in the...

        Man charged with five counts of deprivation of liberty

        premium_icon Man charged with five counts of deprivation of liberty

        Crime Young man charged with a string of offences including assault.