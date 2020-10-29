BUSINESS BOOST: Candidate’s plan to turn words into action

Nanango labor candidate Mark Stapleton plans to greenlight plans for infrastructure projects in the South Burnett to boost the local economy. Photo: Facebook/Mark Stapleton.

AFTER nearly 12-months of COVID-19 wreaking havoc on Australian businesses, Labor candidate Mark Stapleton has big plans to jump-start the local economy by getting the Nanango electorate their “fair share” of infrastructure spending.

Mr Stapleton is a registered nurse, who has provided healthcare to South Burnett residents since moving here in 2006. While his medical background has largely shaped his political career, Mr Stapleton said his entry into politics was more of a natural step than a leap.

“As someone who cares I was naturally drawn to the Labor Party, because it’s a compassionate and caring party, much like nursing, which is a compassionate and caring profession,” he said.

Having joined the Labor Party back in 1991, Mr. Stapleton said he wants young Australian’s to experience the same job security, political transparency, and fair wages he experienced in his youth.

“We’re not a united country anymore and I’m afraid for what’s happening to our country, for the sake of our children and grandchildren.”

“I’ve very concerned about all the privatisation of essential services that the LNP are doing.

“I think a labor candidate is the best person to represent the region, because we don’t believe in privatising essential services and we don’t believe in attacking workers wages.”

Given the chance, Mr Stapleton said his primary focuses for the South Burnett region would be infrastructure spending, job creation, and stimulating business - grievances he ascertained by speaking to the very residents he’d be representing.

“If we can create jobs, with infrastructure spending, which we’re already doing, then we will be stimulating business in the community,” he said.

“As I’ve been travelling around the Nanango electorate - as far down as Kilcoy and Esk, as well as the northern end – there are a lot of infrastructure projects that people are wanting done and I will be advocating to try and get them done.”

Mr Stapleton said his primary focuses for the South Burnett region are infrastructure spending, job creation, and stimulating business. Photo: Facebook/Mark Stapleton.



“I run a very grassroot campaign. I’ve walked around the towns, put my flyers in all the letterboxes, and I’ve been to all the country markets for weeks and months and talked to people. In fact, I set up camp at the Wondai country markets every month, and I’ve been talking to the people there every month for years.”

“I’m not just out at election time. I’m out all the time.”

Particularly in recent years, Mr Stapleton said he is frustrated by the lack of focus on the most critical issues of the time and how frequently they’re overshadowed by misinformation and trivial tiffs, such as the decision whether or not to open the Queensland border.

Mr Stapleton said he intends to redirect state politics back toward the issues of most importance, and away from pointless bipartisan deadlocks.

“I’m not alone in this. There are a lot of people who believe that our very democracy is at stake because of the misinformation that is being spread,” he said.

“I pledge to always tell the truth, even if it’s not pleasant, and if elected would try to bring truth to politics and the media.”