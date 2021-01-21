Business initiative aims to get bush tucker trade bustling

Cherbourg council invite traditional owners to participate in a new small business initiative to grow and supply traditional foods (tucker) and fauna products.

Traditional owners and local change makers interested in agriculture, horticulture, bush tucker, research and innovation are invited to participate in a new small business initiative to grow and supply traditional foods (tucker) and fauna products for commercial sale and distribution.

The initiative, launched by Cherbourg Aboriginal Shire Council, offers an opportunity to meet with like-minded people, discuss and learn more about the project, how it can be rolled out, developed, funded, and protected, with a view to increased job opportunities in the Cherbourg community.

Using already available resources, the new venture aims to quickly have plants growing at volume with produce making its way to the Brisbane marketplace and beyond within the next two years.

Interested individuals will work closely with the University of Queensland along with Indigenous partners from Eidsvold and Far North Queensland at an upcoming workshop in Gatton, designed to explore the full potential of this unique opportunity.

The fully funded UQ workshops are scheduled for February 15 and 18 at the Gatton campus, where traditional owners will work alongside the university to create a contract.

Please contact either Andrew Beckett at andrew.beckett@cherbourg.qld.gov.au or Sean Nicholson at sean.nicholson@cherbourg.qld.gov.au for more information.