Business leader gives his verdict on council budget

KCCI president Damien Martoo said the new online marketplace comes as great news to local businesses. (Picture: File)

KCCI president Damien Martoo said the new online marketplace comes as great news to local businesses. (Picture: File)

SOUTH Burnett businesses now have a greater chance of securing council contracts through a new online marketplace.

Felix marketplace is an online procurement system which allows Council officers to easily search, nominate and invite local suppliers to quote.

Businesses interested in supplying goods or services to Council can register on Council’s Felix Marketplace.

Kingaroy Chamber of Commerce and Industry president Damien said Felix marketplace is a great initiative.

“The initiative has been positively embraced by the sector and has opened more possibilities for future contracts with council,’ Mr Martoo said.

“It is non political system based initiatives like this that will help drive our local economy.”

The South Burnett Regional Council adopted their 2020/21 budget at a special meeting on July 15, confirming a zero per cent rate rise to help local businesses.

READ MORE:

Why you might be paying more than your neighbour in rates

REVEALED: The major projects council plans to fund this year

BUDGET: What your rate bill will look like this year

Mr Martoo said while the budget will kick start a number of projects, it has little focus on economic development.

“It’s great to see so many projects being undertaken throughout the region including roads, footpaths, property maintenance and bridges, however it’s disappointing that there is no specific money allocated to economic development that I can see,” Mr Martoo said.

“I am confident however that council will be engaging not just the KCCI but all business associations across the region to develop a clear cut long term strategy for the South Burnett.”

Council also adopted a zero per cent rate rise, which Mr Martoo said will be a boost the local businesses.

“A zero per cent rate rise is always welcome to the business community,” Mr Martoo said.

“It may allow householders to go out and have that meal at the pub, or cafe, put some extra fuel in the car to go visit the sights or even be the catalyst to do that renovation on their property.”