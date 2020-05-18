‘Business looking up’: First pub to open for dine in

DINE IN: Kingaroy Pub owner Bruce Garrod with his staff Arleeya Taylor, Abbey Ward, and Tash Calverley on their first night of having dine ins since the pandemic. Photo: Madeline Grace

PHASE one of the Federal Government’s plan to reopen pubs for a maximum of 10 diners kicked off over the weekend, and proved to be a step in the right direction for the Kingaroy Hotel.

Hotel owner and manager Bruce Garrod said it was a step in the right direction for his business and the South Burnett community.

“We’re really excited for things to finally be returning to normal again,” Mr Garrod said.

“I’ve been running this pub for 18 years now and this has been one of our toughest times.

“As I’m sure is true for most local businesses.”

Mr Garrod said despite business being slow he was grateful to have any business at all.

“For our first day of having dine-ins we’ve done all right really,” he said.

“We’ve been full to our capacity as per the guidelines.

“Everyone has been really nice and things are starting to look up a little bit.

“We’re just trying to stay positive and keep going.

“We’ll come out of this as community and all will eventually be okay.

“Just gotta have hope.”

Mr Garrod said they’d done over 20 dine in meals on Saturday, May 16.

“We’ve been averaging about 20 takeaway meals on a Friday and Saturday night through all of this,” he said.

“Sometimes more, sometimes less. Which isn’t bad.

“Tonight with the dine-ins we’ve had about double that.

“ And the night is still young so we might end up doing over 40 meals.

“Here’s hoping all business in the South Burnett picks up a little as places start to open up more and locals can go back to eating out and dining in.”