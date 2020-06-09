Business owners weigh in on CBD ’facelift’

SNEAK PEAK: An artistic impression from the plans for the Kingaroy Revitalisation Project. Photo: South Burnett Regional Council

SNEAK PEAK: An artistic impression from the plans for the Kingaroy Revitalisation Project. Photo: South Burnett Regional Council

THE plan to transform the Kingaroy CBD is one step closer after a million dollar funding announcement.

Owner of Kingaroy Fitness Cathy Goodhew said she thought the upgrades would create a safer shopping area.

“From the meetings I was attending, I understand there will be a slight reduction in parking, so that will impact businesses,” Mrs Goodhew said.

“But I don’t think it will be too much of a loss.

“What I did like was they were going to have trees down the middle of the street, which will stop people doing illegal u-turns.

“You should sit here and watch from our shop. People do u-turns over double lines even though there is a roundabout right there.

“I think the flow of traffic will be safer, similar to Toowoomba and how its streets function there.”

READ MORE:

Third time’s a charm for major Burnett CBD upgrade

FRESH LOOK: Project under way as council receives $4.7M

Gym junkies rejoice as facilities open across Burnett

Sara Lavender from Stitches on Embroidery said she hoped the project would focus on the practical elements.

“People who are visiting the town often come through Kingaroy St and Haly St,” Ms Lavender said.

“I think if it’s actually going to look nice and inviting, visitors are actually going to stop, see some of the local businesses and grab a bite to eat.

“When you come through Nanango it looks beautiful with all of its greenery and makes you want to stop.

“Coming through Kingaroy, there is empty shop after empty shop.

“If they upgrade the footpaths and make more seating, it will also be inviting for other businesses in the mall to open up shop on the street.”