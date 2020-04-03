Business resorts to homemade options as stock runs out

OUT OF STOCK: Kingaroy Home Aids and First Aid Training is unable to order in medical masks or sanitiser, as wholesalers say hospitals take precedence during the coronavirus pandemic.

IT APPEARS South Burnett florists aren’t the only businesses having to get resourceful as the war on coronavirus wages.

Annette Ivins, owner of Kingaroy Home Aids and First Aid Training on Kingaroy St, said she could no longer order masks or sanitisers from her wholesaler.

“It’s not even a matter of waiting for back orders now, our suppliers are all saying they can no longer supply smaller retailers like us with masks and sanitisers as the hospitals must take precedence,” Ms Ivins said.

“We’ve probably had over 20 people calling up or walking in to inquire whether they can place an order with us when masks and sanitiser is back in stock, but it’s looking like that is not going to an option any longer.’

Ms Ivins said the store still had a supply of gloves in stock, but they were only selling them in packets of five pairs so more customers could access a handful of pairs now, rather than allowing a few customers to stock up on bulk amounts.

She said a few clever local ladies had put their heads together to make a substitute to surgical masks.

“We’ve had some retired ladies sew a selection of thick cotton masks,” Ms Ivins said.

“We understand this isn’t going to offer protection as effective as the surgical-grade masks, but it’s better than wearing nothing if you’ve caring for a loved one who is sick, or you have started to show signs or symptoms and need to go and get tested.”

The masks come in a wide range of patterns and are only $5.

BETTER THAN NOTHING: The $5 homemade masks don't offer as much protection over a medical-grade equivalent, but Annette Ivins from Kingaroy Home Aids and First Aid Training said it was better than nothing if you were caring for a loved one or fear you might be showing symptoms of COVID-19.

“We’re not turning a profit from the sale of these masks, we only charge $5 to cover the cost of materials for these generous ladies,” Ms Ivins said.

“In times like these it’s important we look out for each other and do what we can to help.”