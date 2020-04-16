Businessman paroled after dad's death leads to drug spiral

Andrew William Donney was released on parole after pleading guilty in Brisbane Supreme Court on Thursday to possessing dangerous drugs.

A BUSINESSMAN with a drug addiction has been warned he will end up behind bars if he doesn't get his life back on track.

Clip-seal bags containing a "substantial" amount of methylamphetamine and a glass pipe were found in Andrew William Donney's car in May last year.

The 34-year-old pleaded guilty in Brisbane Supreme Court on Thursday to one count of possessing dangerous drugs.

Crown Prosecutor Christa Nicola said Donney denied using drugs at the time despite his "eyes being dilated" when police pulled him over in Cooroy.

"His offending is serious, given the fact he was found with a substantial amount of pure methylamphetamine," Ms Nicola said.

Defence lawyer Angus Edwards detailed Donney's downward spiral into drug addiction after his father took his own life in 2016.

He took over his father's Gympie shed business but turned to methylamphetamine to work longer hours.

"That initial use of drugs turned ultimately to addiction," Mr Edwards said.

"The rest of the family went on a trip together to deal with their grief: Mr Donney was caught up with trying to run the business."

The collapse of his relationship and the failure of the business left Donney "separated" from his family.

Justice John Bond said Donney had a chance to turn his life around but warned him he could end up in jail if he did not respond to his opportunities.

Donney was sentenced to 18 months jail but immediately released on parole. -NewsRegional