Cassandra Leigh Brownsdon appeared via videolink at Brisbane Supreme Court. Picture: Facebook
Crime

Businesswoman falls from six-figure salary to jail cell

Danielle Buckley
18th May 2020 2:45 PM
A SUNSHINE Coast businesswoman was on a six-figure salary and about to start a business when she fell back into a crippling drug addiction, a court has been told.

Cassandra Leigh Brownsdon, 31, was working as a national accounts manager for a communications company when her "drug-affected chaotic life" caught up with her and she was busted with more than $4800 cash and 29g of ice.

Brownsdon, of Beerwah, appeared via videolink in Brisbane Supreme Court on Monday where she pleaded guilty to drug possession and supplying $350 ice, which she code named "salt and vinegar" in text messages.

Cassandra Leigh Brownsdon tried to flee police, but fell off her motorbike. Picture: Facebook
The court was told Brownsdon was on parole when she was caught riding a motorbike unlicensed and while affected by ice on October 19 last year.

She tried to escape police, but fell off the bike and was found with 10 clip-seal bags containing drugs and money in her possession, the court was told.

Brownsdon, who had 28 prior convictions for drug offences and 25 convictions for burglary, had most recently been sentenced to two years and four months' jail last September for aggravated burglary.

Defence barrister Kim Bryson said Brownsdon became addicted to drugs at an early age following a tough upbringing.

The court was told the mother of one had a five-year gap in her offending after completing a drug rehabilitation course and forging a successful career in recruitment and communications companies.

 

The court was told Cassandra Leigh Brownsdon had a long history on the wrong side of the law. Picture: Facebook
She was on the cusp of launching her own HR business when she began struggling from mental health issues and drug dependency again.

Ms Bryson said Brownsdon had the "intelligence and now the motivation" to overcome her addiction.

She was studying law in the hopes of becoming an industrial advocate for people in the workforce, the court was told.

Justice Frances Williams said Brownsdon had lived a "drug-affected chaotic life" but acknowledged her rehabilitation efforts.

"You have used your time (in jail) in an endeavour to gain additional skills which will benefit you when you are ultimately released," she said.

Brownsdon was sentenced to three years' jail, to be served alongside the jail term imposed last year.

She will be eligible for parole on November 16. - NewsRegional

