DRUG DRIVING BLITZ: Police have charged seven drivers for driving with a relevant drug present in their saliva. Photo/File
Crime

BUSTED: 7 Burnett drug drivers charged in three days

Tristan Evert
4th Dec 2020 11:00 AM
Tuesday December 1

A 25-year-old Tiaro man is due to face court after he was charged with drug driving and driving while under a 24 hour licence suspension.

On Tuesday morning, police from the Kingaroy Road Policing Unit intercepted the man travelling on Gore Street, Murgon.

Police allege he had a relevant drug present in his saliva.

He will face Murgon Magistrates Court on January 12 2021.

A LEARNER driver and his supervisor will both face court after they were charged with driving with a relevant drug in their saliva.

On Tuesday morning December 1, police from the Kingaroy Road Policing Unit intercepted a 23-year-old Goomeri man who was learning to drive.

He was travelling on Lamb Street in Murgon and police allege he had a relevant drug present in his saliva.

The man was issued with a notice to appear in the Murgon Magistrates Court on January 5 2021.

Police also tested the learner driver’s supervisor who was a 32-year-old Goomeri woman.

Police allege she also tested positive to having a relevant drug present in her saliva and was issued a notice to appear in the Murgon Magistrates Court on January 5 2021.

A 24-YEAR-old Deception Bay woman is due to face court after she was charged with drug driving.

On Tuesday evening, police from the Dalby Road Policing Unit intercepted the woman driving on Gore Street in Murgon.

Police allege she had a relevant drug present in her saliva.

She will face Murgon Magistrates Court on February 2 2021.

Wednesday December 2

A 41-YEAR-old Kingaroy man is due to face court after he was charged with drug driving.

On Wednesday evening police from the Kingaroy Road Policing Unit intercepted the man driving on the Bunya Highway in Murgon.

Police allege he had a relevant drug present in his saliva.

He will face Murgon Magistrates Court on January 12 2021.

A 48-YEAR-old Cherbourg man is due to face court after he was charged with drug driving.

On Wednesday evening, police from the Kingaroy Road Policing Unit intercepted the man driving on the Bunya Highway in Murgon.

Police allege he had a relevant drug present in his saliva.

The man will face Murgon Magistrates Court on January 12 2021.

Thursday December 3

A 45-YEAR-old Runnymede woman is due to face court after she was charged with drug driving.

On Thursday afternoon police from the Kingaroy Road Policing Unit intercepted the woman driving on Somerset Street in Kingaroy.

Police allege she had a relevant drug present in her saliva.

She will face Kingaroy Magistrates Court on January 11 2021.

dalby road policing unit kingaroy magistrates court kingaroy road policing unit murgon magistrates court south burnett crime
