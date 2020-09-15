BUSTED: Burnett’s biggest drug hauls to land in the courts

THERE’S been some major drug bust in the past few months, with offender ending up before the courts charged with serious offences.

Here’s some of the biggest hauls Burnett courts have dealt with recently:

Burnett police uncover hydroponic drug operation

A KINGAROY man has been given a hefty fine after Kingaroy police uncovered him using a hydroponic operation to grow cannabis.

Ashley John Clark pleaded guilty to one charge of possessing anything used in the commission of a crime, one charge of possessing dangerous drugs, one charge of possessing drug utensils and one charge of contravening a direction or requirement of police.

Police executed a search warrant at a Murray Parade address in Kingaroy, finding Clark growing three cannabis seedlings.

Clark was convicted, fined $750 and ordered to forfeit the seized items.

Convictions were recorded.

FULL STORY HERE



Arsenal of WWII guns, ammo, drugs uncovered in Burnett raid

A POLICE search of a Booie home uncovered a semiautomatic rifle, ammunition, literature on drug production and cannabis.

But according to the man convicted of possessing the cache of guns and drugs, he‘s simply a collector of history with a pain problem.

The frightening discovery was made by Nanango police when they swooped in on the Booie property on June 28.

Michael John Hamilton pleaded guilty to eight offences in Nanango Court, including unlawfully possessing a category C weapon, unlawfully possessing a category A weapon, unlawfully possessing a category M weapon, possessing instructions for producing dangerous drugs, possession of cannabis, production of cannabis, possessing utensils and possessing explosives without authority.

Hamilton was released on probation.

His conviction was recorded, and the seized items forfeited.

FULL STORY HERE



Burnett man caught with 16 cannabis plants growing in yard

A GAYNDAH man has pleaded guilty to six charges including the possession of 16 cannabis plants, which were growing in his backyard.

Allain James Gray pleaded guilty to one count of possessing dangerous drugs, once count of driving without a licence, one count of possessing utensils or pipes that had been used, one count of possessing property suspected of having been used in connection with the commission of a drug offence, one count of driving while a relevant drug is present in blood or saliva and one count permitting use of place.

In relation to the relevant drug driving Gray was fined $300 and disqualified from holding or obtaining a drivers licence for four months.

For driving unlicensed and being a repeat offender he was fined $300 and disqualified from holding or obtaining a licence for three months

For the March 2020 offence and October and November 2019 offences, Gray was fined $1750 and ordered to forfeit all items.

Convictions were recorded on all items.

FULL STORY HERE

Drug addict grows weed to not ‘associate’ with criminals

A MIDDLE aged Mt McEuen man said he attempted to grow his own drugs so he didn‘t have to “associate” with criminals.

Danny William McQuarrie, 41, faced Murgon Magistrates Court charged with possessing and producing dangerous drugs and a bong.

Police prosecutor Barry Stevens told the court a search warrant was executed at McQuarrie‘s home on July 19 in Mt McEuen, to find an attempted weed growing operation.

The court heard six small seedlings were located in a vegetable garden, with the defendant saying he was growing the plants.

McQuarrie was given a single fine of $350 for all three offences.

Convictions were recorded.

FULL STORY HERE