BUSTED: Burnouts, drug drives mark poor start to new year
In a disappointing start to the new year, Kingaroy police have charged five locals with a range of drug and driving related offences, including allegedly performing burnouts, driving under the influence of drugs, and drug possession.
December 29
At 7.15pm, police intercepted a 23-year-old man driving on Scott Street, Wondai, after performing a burnout in his vehicle.
An inspection of the vehicle revealed it to be defective and a search inside the vehicle found an ecstasy tablet. He was charged with driving in a way that makes unnecessary noise, driving a defective vehicle, and possessing dangerous drugs.
The Wondai man was issued with a Notice to Appear in the Murgon Magistrates Court on January 12 and his licence was immediately suspended.
December 31
At 1.42pm, police intercepted a 34-year-old Kingaroy man driving on Kingaroy Street, Kingaroy, with a relevant drug present in his saliva.
He was issued with a Notice to Appear in the Kingaroy Magistrates Court on February 1.
At 5pm, a 34-year-old Kingaroy woman was intercepted by police while driving on Haly Street, Kingaroy, with a relevant drug present in her saliva.
She was issued with a Notice to Appear in the Kingaroy Magistrates Court on February 1.
January 1
At 5.48am, police intercepted a Kingaroy man driving on the Bunya Highway, Kingaroy, with a relevant drug present in his saliva.
The 55-year-old was issued with a Notice to Appear in the Kingaroy Magistrates Court on February 1.
At 8am, a 30-year-old Wondai man was intercepted by police while driving on First Avenue, Kingaroy, with a relevant drug present in his saliva.
He was issued with a Notice to Appear in the Murgon Magistrates Court on February 2.