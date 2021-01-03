BUSTED: Burnouts, drug drives mark poor start to new year

Five alleged drug drivers have kicked off the year to a poor start, securing court dates for themselves in coming months. Photo/Queensland Police Service.

In a disappointing start to the new year, Kingaroy police have charged five locals with a range of drug and driving related offences, including allegedly performing burnouts, driving under the influence of drugs, and drug possession.

December 29

At 7.15pm, police intercepted a 23-year-old man driving on Scott Street, Wondai, after performing a burnout in his vehicle.

An inspection of the vehicle revealed it to be defective and a search inside the vehicle found an ecstasy tablet. He was charged with driving in a way that makes unnecessary noise, driving a defective vehicle, and possessing dangerous drugs.

The Wondai man was issued with a Notice to Appear in the Murgon Magistrates Court on January 12 and his licence was immediately suspended.

December 31

At 1.42pm, police intercepted a 34-year-old Kingaroy man driving on Kingaroy Street, Kingaroy, with a relevant drug present in his saliva.

He was issued with a Notice to Appear in the Kingaroy Magistrates Court on February 1.

At 5pm, ﻿a 34-year-old Kingaroy woman was intercepted by police while driving on Haly Street, Kingaroy, with a relevant drug present in her saliva.

She was issued with a Notice to Appear in the Kingaroy Magistrates Court on February 1.

January 1

At 5.48am, police intercepted a Kingaroy man driving on the Bunya Highway, Kingaroy, with a relevant drug present in his saliva.

The 55-year-old was issued with a Notice to Appear in the Kingaroy Magistrates Court on February 1.

At 8am, ﻿a 30-year-old Wondai man was intercepted by police while driving on First Avenue, Kingaroy, with a relevant drug present in his saliva.

He was issued with a Notice to Appear in the Murgon Magistrates Court on February 2.



