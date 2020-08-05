Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
The woman was refused bail after police allegedly located 0.5 gram of meth. File Photo.
The woman was refused bail after police allegedly located 0.5 gram of meth. File Photo.
News

Busted couple allegedly run from police

Holly Cormack
5th Aug 2020 4:00 PM
Premium Content Subscriber only

NANANGO police arrested a man and women over the weekend after their vehicle evaded police.

Police intercepted the vehicle on Frank Brown road near the Nanango township at 8.50pm. The two occupants then exited the vehicle and fled on foot.

The man and women were located a short time later by police.

The 31-year-old man was charged for allegedly evading police, possessing drug utensils for use, driving while intoxicated, and learner driver not displaying L plates.

He appeared before Kingaroy Magistrates court on Monday and received bail.

The 24-year-old woman was charged with drug possession after officers allegedly located half a gram of methylamphetamine. She was also charged with breach of bail for a previous drug possession charge.

She faced Kingaroy Magistrates Court on Monday. She was refused bail to appear before Brisbane court tomorrow (August 6).

drink driving charge drug charges methylamphetamine nanango police
South Burnett

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Frecklington slams alleged South Burnett border liars

        Premium Content Frecklington slams alleged South Burnett border liars

        Breaking DEB Frecklington has slammed a pair for allegedly providing false information on their declaration forms.

        Man denied bail after ‘atrocious’ criminal history

        Premium Content Man denied bail after ‘atrocious’ criminal history

        Crime The South Burnett man’s history showed he previously kicked the aggrieved while...

        Never-ending urine stream ruins $800 worth of IGA stock

        Premium Content Never-ending urine stream ruins $800 worth of IGA stock

        Crime A MAN will face court after hosing down two aisles at Nanango IGA, despite ‘not...

        Man allegedly flew into QLD from virus hotspot

        Premium Content Man allegedly flew into QLD from virus hotspot

        News ‘Deliberate act’: Man flies into Qld via ACT from NSW hotspot