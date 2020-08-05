Busted couple allegedly run from police

The woman was refused bail after police allegedly located 0.5 gram of meth. File Photo.

NANANGO police arrested a man and women over the weekend after their vehicle evaded police.

Police intercepted the vehicle on Frank Brown road near the Nanango township at 8.50pm. The two occupants then exited the vehicle and fled on foot.

The man and women were located a short time later by police.

The 31-year-old man was charged for allegedly evading police, possessing drug utensils for use, driving while intoxicated, and learner driver not displaying L plates.

He appeared before Kingaroy Magistrates court on Monday and received bail.

The 24-year-old woman was charged with drug possession after officers allegedly located half a gram of methylamphetamine. She was also charged with breach of bail for a previous drug possession charge.

She faced Kingaroy Magistrates Court on Monday. She was refused bail to appear before Brisbane court tomorrow (August 6).