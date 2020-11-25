BUSTED: Detectives uncover meth trafficking operation

Detectives have shut down a major drug trafficking operation in the South Burnett. Photo/File

Detectives have shut down a major drug trafficking operation in the South Burnett. Photo/File

DETECTIVES have closed a drug trafficking network in the South Burnett following an eight-month operation targeting ice in the community.

Kingaroy Criminal Investigation Branch (CIB) launched Operation Volta in March, focusing on the supply chain of Methylamphetamine in local communities.

Yesterday November 24 detectives executed a search warrant in Kingaroy and arrested a man and a woman involved in the alleged trafficking operation. A third person remains outstanding.

It is alleged the three were involved in trafficking quantities of ice from Brisbane and supplying it within South Burnett communities over the past eight-months.

Officers seized a quantity of ice, drug paraphernalia and cash during the operation.

A 30-year-old Kingaroy man was charged with one count of trafficking in dangerous drugs, 209 counts of supplying a dangerous drug, one count of possessing anything used in a commission of a crime and one count of receiving property from trafficking.

He will appear in the Murgon Magistrates Court on November 25.

A 59-year-old Kingaroy woman was charged with one count of trafficking in dangerous drugs, 28 counts of supplying a dangerous drug and one count of receiving property from trafficking.

She appeared before the Kingaroy Magistrates Court yesterday (November 24) and was granted conditional bail to appear in the Kingaroy Magistrates Court on March 1, 2021.

Police investigations are continuing.