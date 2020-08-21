BUSTED: Drink and drug drivers named and shamed

A number of people faced drug and drink driving charges before Kingaroy Magistrates Court this week. Flickr/Jesper Wittorff

FROM drink driving with five kids squeezed into the back seat to repeat offending, drink and drug drivers once again crowded Kingaroy Magistrates Court on Monday August 17.

Jayde Ashlee Kerr pleaded guilty to three charges before the court on Monday.

On March 12, 2020, Kerr drove a car on Margaret Street in Yarraman while a relevant drug was present in her saliva, namely cannabis and meth. At the time of the offence, she was also not the holder of a driver’s licence.

On March 20, 2020, she contravened a requirement given by a police officer under the Police Powers and Responsibilities Act.

Kerr was charged $350 for the drug drive and suspended from holding or obtaining a drivers licence for three months.

For driving with a licence, she received a fine of $300 and suspended from holding or obtaining a drivers licence for one month.

For the contravene, she was convicted and not further punished.

The traffic convictions have been recorded and both fines referred to SPER.

On Monday, Irene Jacobs pleaded guilty to four charges before the court, accumulated over a seven month period.

On October 27, 2019, Jacobs unlawfully had a water pipe in her possession, which she had used in connection with smoking a dangerous drug, namely cannabis.

On April 26, 2020, officers intercepted Jacobs while she was driving along a Cherbourg road. She returned a blood alcohol reading of 0.106 and was subsequently charged with driving over the middle alcohol limit but not over the high alcohol limit.

On May 1, 2020, at Murgon, Jacobs drove a car on a Cherbourg road without a drivers licence. On May 31, 2020, at Wondai, she got behind the wheel once again without a drivers licence.

For possessing the water pipe, she has been convicted and fined $100.

For the drink driving charge she received a fine of $650 and was suspended from holding or obtaining a licence for six months.

In relation to the two charges of driving without a licence, Jacobs received a two year suspension from holding or obtaining a licence.

All fines have been referred to SPER and convictions are recorded.

Samuel Little pleaded guilty to three charges before Kingaroy Magistrates Court on Monday, including drink driving with five children squeezed into the back seat.

At 11.30pm on July 24, Little was intercepted by police while driving a car on Price Street at Memerambi.

He returned a blood alcohol reading of 0.052 and was subsequently charged with driving over the general alcohol limit but not over the middle alcohol limit.

Additional charges included driving a car without a licence and exceeding the normal carrying capacity of the car. At the time, Little had five children sitting in the back seat.

For the drink driving offence, Little was convicted and fined $500, and disqualified from holding or obtaining a licence for two years.

For the overloading offence, he was convicted and fined $300.

Both fines have been referred to SPER and convictions are recorded.

Troy Keith Miller pleaded guilty to one charge of drink driving before Kingaroy Magistrates Court on Monday.



Just before midnight on March 13, Miller’s vehicle was pulled over on West Street in Kingaroy. He returned a reading of 0.062.

Miller pleaded guilty to driving over the general alcohol limit but not over the middle alcohol limit.

He has received a fine of $350 and been suspended from holding or obtaining a drivers licence for one month.

The fine has been referred to SPER.