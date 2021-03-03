BUSTED: Driving supervisor caught with drugs in system

A woman was fined after she had cannabis in her system while supervising a learner driver. Photo/File

A passenger who was supervising a learner driver has been fined after she tested positive to having drugs in her system while in charge of a vehicle.

Cindy Michele Platt pleaded guilty to one count of being in charge of a motor vehicle while a relevant drug was present at Murgon Magistrates Court.

On December 1, 2020, police intercepted a learner driver on Lamb Street, Murgon, in which Platt was the passenger.

Platt tested positive to having cannabis in her system at the time.

Platt was represented by Mandy Reid from Anthea Law who said her client had no history.

"She was suffering from stress due to a baby being premature and not having slept," Ms Reid said.

"Because it was a small amount of marijuana, she hasn't had any since, we are asking for the minimum fine and seeking no convictions recorded."

Magistrate Andrew Sinclair made reference to Platt's complete lack of history before imposing a fine of $350.

Her licence was also suspended for a month and no convictions were recorded.