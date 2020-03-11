BUSTED: Drug busts produce weed, meth and testosterone

GOTTA CATCH ‘EM ALL: Kingaroy Police have charged four people with possession of illicit drugs last week including one young man on Frangipani Drive who was in possession of testosterone.

GOTTA CATCH ‘EM ALL: Kingaroy Police have charged four people with possession of illicit drugs last week including one young man on Frangipani Drive who was in possession of testosterone.

OFFICERS from the Kingaroy Police Station managed to locate four people in possession of illicit drugs and utensils last week including marijuana, amphetamines and testosterone.

A Kingaroy Police spokesman said Police executed a search warrant at a residence on Frangipani Drive on Tuesday March 3 at 7.45am.

A 25-year-old man was allegedly found in possession of marijuana, testosterone and drug utensils and was charged with possessing dangerous drug and drug utensils.

He will appear in Kingaroy Magistrates Court on March 30.

On the same day at 9.55am police also executed a search warrant at a residence on Allens Road in Wooroolin.

A woman was allegedly found in possession of amphetamine and drug utensils.

The 32-year-old Wooroolin woman was charged with possessing dangerous drug and drug utensils and is due to appear in Kingaroy Magistrates Court on April 20.

On Friday March 6 at 10.30pm police managed to locate a man in Fisher Street allegedly in possession of marijuana.

The 24-year-old Kingaroy man was charged with possessing a dangerous drug and will appear in Kingaroy Magistrates Court on March 30.

Lastly on Saturday March 7 at 8.20pm police intercepted a woman driving a Ford station wagon on Burnett Street in Kingaroy.

A search of the vehicle allegedly located the woman in possession of amphetamine.

The 30-year-old Kingaroy woman will appear in Kingaroy Magistrates Court on March 30 charged with possessing a dangerous drug.