Police have charged two people with drug driving. Photo/File
Crime

BUSTED: Kingaroy police charge two alleged drug drivers

Tristan Evert
12th Feb 2021 10:00 AM
A 24-year-old Kingaroy man has been charged with drug driving.

On February 9 at 10.55am, police intercepted a Mitsubishi utility on Kingaroy Street.

The driver allegedly provided a positive sample to a roadside drug test.

He will appear in Kingaroy magistrates Court on March 29.

A 48-year-old Hivesville woman has been charged with drink driving.

On February 9 at 12.30pm, police intercepted a Holden Sedan on Youngman Street.

The driver allegedly provided a positive sample to a roadside drug test.

She will appear in Kingaroy magistrates Court on March 29.

kingaroy magistrates court kingaroy police south burnett crime
