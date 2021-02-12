BUSTED: Kingaroy police charge two alleged drug drivers

Police have charged two people with drug driving. Photo/File

A 24-year-old Kingaroy man has been charged with drug driving.

On February 9 at 10.55am, police intercepted a Mitsubishi utility on Kingaroy Street.

The driver allegedly provided a positive sample to a roadside drug test.

He will appear in Kingaroy magistrates Court on March 29.

A 48-year-old Hivesville woman has been charged with drink driving.

On February 9 at 12.30pm, police intercepted a Holden Sedan on Youngman Street.

The driver allegedly provided a positive sample to a roadside drug test.

She will appear in Kingaroy magistrates Court on March 29.