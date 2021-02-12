BUSTED: Kingaroy police charge two alleged drug drivers
A 24-year-old Kingaroy man has been charged with drug driving.
On February 9 at 10.55am, police intercepted a Mitsubishi utility on Kingaroy Street.
The driver allegedly provided a positive sample to a roadside drug test.
He will appear in Kingaroy magistrates Court on March 29.
A 48-year-old Hivesville woman has been charged with drink driving.
On February 9 at 12.30pm, police intercepted a Holden Sedan on Youngman Street.
The driver allegedly provided a positive sample to a roadside drug test.
She will appear in Kingaroy magistrates Court on March 29.