BUSTED: Large drug operation uncovered in Wondai home

More than 60 plants were seized by police after a search warrant revealed a large hydroponic setup at Wondai. File Photo.

WHEN police officers arrived at a Wondai property to find 65 cannabis plants and an elaborate growing system, Graham Kumerow claimed the operation was to help with his pain relief.

Kumerow pleaded guilty to two charges before the Murgon Magistrates Court on Tuesday, including one count of possessing anything used in the commission of crime and one count of producing a dangerous drug.

On April 29, 2020, police executed a search warrant at Kumerow’s property, subsequently locating numerous cannabis plants, as well as a fan, lighting equipment, heating equipment, and a grow box used in connection with producing a dangerous drug.

“Police located a cardboard box containing 21 seedlings being grown under LED lights. There was a hydroponic set up in the laundry, where police located three boxes containing 20 plants and a further 24 plants,” said police prosecutor Barry Stevens.

According to Kumerow’s defence lawyer, the 66-year-old man severely injured his back in a tractor accident and has suffered from chronic pain since then.

He later had two further motor vehicle accidents, which have caused further chronic pain over the years, which have again been further exacerbated by fibromyalgia, which causes constant and widespread pain, and spondylosis, which causes the back to become inflamed and cause pain.

Kumerow’s defence lawyer said he was treated with strong painkillers, however, they only provided short term relief and left him with chronic constipation. She said following the tractor incident, he turned to cannabis as a source of pain relief, either smoking it or baking it into cookies.

“This is the third time you’ve come to court. The incident is hopefully now behind you because you have a lawful source of pain relief,” Magistrate Andrew Sinclair said.

Kumerow was released onto a six month good behaviour bond at a sum of $350.

No convictions were recorded.