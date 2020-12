A Murgon man will face court after allegedly swiping food items from a local business. File Photo.

Police have charged a Murgon man with stealing after CCTV footage allegedly captured him thieving food items from a local business.

Police allege at 2pm on December 15, the offender took the items and concealed them on himself.

The 33-year-old man will appear in the Murgon Magistrates Court on January 12, charged with unauthorised dealing of shop goods.