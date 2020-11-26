BUSTED: North Burnett residents speeding, no seat belt worn

MUNDUBBERA Police have reported two crimes over the past week, where residents were caught speeding and failing to wear a seatbelt. Photo: Kristen Camp

MUNDUBBERA Police have reported two crimes over the past week, where residents were caught speeding and failing to wear a seatbelt. Photo: Kristen Camp

MUNDUBBERA Police have reported two crimes over the past week, where residents were caught speeding and failing to wear a seatbelt.

November 21

A 35-year-old woman from Mundubbera was found not wearing a seatbelt while driving on Elizabeth Street.

She received a $400 fine and three demerit points.

November 25

At midday on the Burnett Highway near Eidsvold, a 28-year-old Gold Coast man was caught driving 25km over the 100km speed limit.

He was issued a $444 infringement for the speeding offence and four demerit points.