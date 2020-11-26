BUSTED: North Burnett residents speeding, no seat belt worn
MUNDUBBERA Police have reported two crimes over the past week, where residents were caught speeding and failing to wear a seatbelt.
November 21
A 35-year-old woman from Mundubbera was found not wearing a seatbelt while driving on Elizabeth Street.
She received a $400 fine and three demerit points.
November 25
At midday on the Burnett Highway near Eidsvold, a 28-year-old Gold Coast man was caught driving 25km over the 100km speed limit.
He was issued a $444 infringement for the speeding offence and four demerit points.