Two men have been charged following a raid at a Murgon address. (Picture: File)
Crime

BUSTED: Raid uncovers alleged stolen motorbike, leaf blower

Tristan Evert
26th Oct 2020 9:30 AM
TWO MEN are due to face court after Murgon police charged them with breaking and entering, unlawful use of a motor vehicle, driving unregistered and uninsured as well as failing to wear a helmet.

On October 23 police located alleged stolen property after locating one of the men riding a motorbike, that was allegedly stolen from a Moffatdale address the previous day.

Police then conducted a search at the Murgon address where more stolen property was allegedly recovered.

Police will allege a motorbike, leaf blower and motorbike helmet were stolen from a Moffatdale address on Thursday, October 22.

Police have reunited the owners with their property.

A 30-year-old Inala man will face Murgon Magistrates Court on November 24 charged with break and enter, unlawful use of a motor vehicle, drive unregistered and uninsured and failing to wear a helmet.

A 28-year-old Murgon man will face Murgon Magistrates Court on November 24 charged with break and enter.

murgon magistrates court murgon police south burnett crime
South Burnett

