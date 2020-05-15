BUSTED: Six people to face court on drug charges

IT WAS a busy weekend for Kingaroy police last week as six people were charged with drug-related offences.

On Saturday, May 9, at 1.10am, officers had occasion to speak with a 30-year-old Kingaroy man in Alford St.

Officer in charge Senior Sergeant David Tierney said the man was found to be in possession of a small quantity of amphetamine and a drug pipe.

“He will appear in the Kingaroy Magistrates Court on July 27 charged with the alleged possession of a dangerous drug and a drug utensil,” he said.

At the time, police also executed a search warrant at the Haly St residence of a 58-year-old Kingaroy man.

“The man was found to be in possession of a small quantity of amphetamine, marijuana and a drug pipe and will appear in the Kingaroy Magistrates Court on July 20 charged with the alleged possession of a dangerous drug and a drug utensil,” Sen-Sgt Tierney said.

In another incident, he said police on Saturday at 1pm had occasion to speak with a 29-year-old Kingaroy woman in Freemans Ln.

“The woman was found to be in possession of a used syringe. The woman will appear in the Kingaroy Magistrates Court on July 27 charged with allegedly failing to dispose of a used syringe properly,” Sen-Sgt Tierney said.

A GROWING PROBLEM: According to Queensland Crime Statistics, Kingaroy recorded a staggering 812 drug offences in 2019. That’s an 86.24 per cent increase from 2018 figures of 436. (Picture: Peter Morgan, file)

Later that afternoon at 4.50pm, police intercepted a Holden hatchback on Haly St.

“A 21-year-old Kingaroy man who was an occupant of the vehicle was found in possession of a small amount of amphetamine,” Sen-Sgt Tierney said.

The man is due to appear in Kingaroy Magistrates Court on July 13 changed with possessing a dangerous drug.

Police also attended a Queensland Health facility in Youngman St on Saturday at 8.30pm and had occasion to speak with a 20-year-old Kingaroy man.

“A search of the man located a small quantity of amphetamine as well as marijuana. The man will appear in the Kingaroy Magistrates Court on July 13 for allegedly possessing a dangerous drug,” Sen-Sgt Tierney said.

The following day on Sunday, May 10, at 1pm, Kingaroy police attended an address on Candello Close in relation to another matter.

“While at the address, police located a 48-year-old Imbil woman using drugs,” he said.

“The woman was found in possession of a small quantity of marijuana and amphetamine, as well as drug utensils, and will appear in the Kingaroy Magistrates Court on July 20 for allegedly possessing a dangerous drug and drug utensils.”

South Burnett drivers caught under the influence

Highs and lows of Kingaroy’s drug problem

UPDATED: Burnett drink and drug drivers named and shamed