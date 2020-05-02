Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
An animal cruelty investigation is underway after a cat was found cable tied in a public reserve.
An animal cruelty investigation is underway after a cat was found cable tied in a public reserve.
Crime

Cable-tied cat dumped reserve

2nd May 2020 10:32 AM

A cable-tied cat has been dumped in a Melbourne reserve in "an horrific act of animal cruelty".

The feline was found with its legs taped and cable tied together at Ferntree Gully's Wally Tew Reserve on Thursday, RSPCA Victoria said.

"This was an horrific act of animal cruelty and our thanks go to the person who found the animal and reacted quickly allowing the cat to avoid further suffering," inspector Kate Davies said.

The short-haired male tabby survived, after being rescued by a passerby and does not appear to have suffered any permanent damage.

The RSPCA wants anyone with information about the incident to call 03 9224 2222 or make a report via rspcavic.org.

Originally published as Cable-tied cat dumped in Melbourne reserve

animal cruelty

Just In

    Television star dies

    Television star dies
    • 2nd May 2020 10:41 AM

    Just In

      Top Stories

        WHAT’S ON: Top 10 things to do as restrictions ease

        premium_icon WHAT’S ON: Top 10 things to do as restrictions ease

        Whats On Here’s a list of activities South Burnett residents can indulge in this weekend.

        8 walking trails within 50km of the South Burnett

        premium_icon 8 walking trails within 50km of the South Burnett

        News Restrictions have eased, allowing residents to get back outdoors and make the most...

        PICS: Four charged after $420k of drugs seized

        premium_icon PICS: Four charged after $420k of drugs seized

        Crime Four people were charged with eight offences as part of the operation.

        NOW OPEN: Businesses to reopen as restrictions ease

        premium_icon NOW OPEN: Businesses to reopen as restrictions ease

        Business As customers are allowed to shop for non-essential items several South Burnett...