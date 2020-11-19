Cafe owner’s plans to build modern caravan park in Gayndah

Owners of the Big Orange in Gayndah have seen the exciting opportunity for a new caravan park development in the future, once they sell the tourist attraction and cafe. Photo: The Northern Star Archives

OWNERS of the Big Orange in Gayndah have big plans for a brand new caravan park on their property, once they sell the tourist attraction and cafe.

Neil and Tania Richards’ business has been busier than ever since Queenslanders have been able to travel throughout the state.

It has reached a point where the family can’t possibly manage both the cafe and orchard alone during the picking season.

They have plans to sell the Big Orange business along with the family home and move on to their next project - a caravan park.

Mr Richards said he would likely use some of the orchard land and his vacant block across the road for the development.

“If we sold the cafe, the orchard would still be for sale but it would give us the funds to undertake the caravan park extension ourselves,” Mr Richards said.

If the orchard was to sell, the new owners would have the option to carry out the caravan park idea themselves. Photo: Kristen Camp.

With the increase in demand for accommodation in Gayndah, Mr Richards believes the town could benefit from another caravan park, especially during the citrus season.

“At the moment all the motels here are full, the motel next door has got no vacancy up for the last 2 days,” he said.

“The caravan parks in town are old and tired and there needs to be a nice, modern new one put in.”

Mr Richards said he often receives feedback from tourists who are staying in town or passing through.

“I think there’s a really big need for it, a more modern, up-market sort of a caravan park,” he said.

“We get a lot of feedback in here about the other facilities and caravan parks so we’ve got an idea of what people want.”

The family also see the Big Orange becoming a “ready-made” kiosk for the caravan park.

Mr Richards said there would be a range of obstacles they would need to overcome for his plan to come to fruition, but they would be excited for a new journey.