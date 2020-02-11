Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Police and Court
Police and Court
News

Man arrested on alleged child porn charges

by Alicia Nally
11th Feb 2020 7:21 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A KEWARRA Beach man has been arrested on alleged child porn charges.

Police searched the 23-year-old man's home on Friday and had previously seized his phone as a result of an unrelated matter on an earlier occasion.

"It will be alleged that images consistent with child exploitation material were located during a subsequent forensic examination of the device," a Queensland Police Service spokesman said.

"Detectives from the Cairns Child Protection Investigation Unit executed a search warrant at the Kewarra Beach address on Friday.

"Several computers, cameras and other electronic devices were seized during the search. "Officers also allegedly located and seized a telescopic baton."

The man was arrested and charged with one count each of possession of child exploitation

material and possession of a category M weapon.

He is scheduled to appear in the Cairns Magistrates Court on February 27.

More Stories

Show More
alleged child porn arrested charges

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        What 2032 Olympic Games will mean for QLD

        premium_icon What 2032 Olympic Games will mean for QLD

        News An economic analysis has revealed the huge jobs, exports and tourism bonanza Queensland is on the cusp of if we secure the 2032 Olympic Games.

        Government vows to jail vegan activists

        premium_icon Government vows to jail vegan activists

        Crime THE Queensland Government passed harsh penalties for protesters

        WARNING: Severe thunderstorm to bring hail, damaging winds

        WARNING: Severe thunderstorm to bring hail, damaging winds

        Weather A severe thunderstorm warning is in place for the Burnett.

        A rolled car, pumpkin-related injury and fishing comp

        premium_icon A rolled car, pumpkin-related injury and fishing comp

        Fishing PICS: The Boondooma Dam event reeled in a big one over the weekend.