Call for change as more greyhounds die after racing in Bundy

More dogs racing in Bundaberg have died following incidents on the track. Photo: File

MULTIPLE greyhound deaths at the Bundaberg racing track are being investigated.

Two greyhounds have been euthanised in the past five weeks at the Bundaberg Greyhound Racing Club, after they sustained injuries while racing.

Big Boss Bree was euthanised on June 8 after the three-year-old collided with another greyhound when entering the back straight.

The Coalition for the Protection of Greyhounds (CPG) national president Dennis Anderson said the sad news illustrated the need for urgent reforms in the racing industry.

"The only way to end greyhound suffering is to ban greyhound racing, but until that happens the industry must reduce on-track deaths and injuries by implementing safer tracks with an emphasis on straight tracks and six-dog races," Mr Anderson said.

According to the stewards' report which was recently released, Big Boss Bree fell during the collision and sustained a compound fracture to her left forelimb and was euthanised after the race.

It comes after Isn't She Just was euthanised at the track last month after rupturing her back muscles during a race.

Racing greyhound deaths in Queensland remain among the highest in the country, with 21 fatal incidents recorded statewide this year.

Nationally, the figures are even more startling, with 107 deaths, 90 per cent of which occurred as a result of serious leg injuries and 60 per cent as a result of incidents at track turns.

"Most serious injuries to greyhounds occur at track turns where their speed causes them to bunch together and collide," Mr Anderson said.

"Industry-funded research done by the University of Technology Sydney in 2017 recommended straight tracks and six-dog races, instead of the usual eight, to reduce injuries and deaths, yet little has changed."

Queensland Racing integrity commissioner Ross Barnett confirmed the two deaths at Bundaberg.

"The commission has established the terms of reference for a new committee of experts which will investigate every greyhound race-day death and catastrophic racing injury in Queensland to determine the cause and circumstances around each death and injury that occurs on track," Mr Barnett said.

"This process will aim to improve racing greyhound animal welfare and provide a proactive strategic approach to the reduction of on-track deaths and injuries.

"We want to identify what causes these deaths and serious injuries to reduce the incidence of both."

CPG has proposed a five-point plan be developed to reform the racing industry, requesting safer tracks, whole-of-life tracking of a greyhound, tougher penalties for mistreatment, a reduction of breeding and sanctuary funding.

The information on greyhound deaths comes after data in January revealed eight greyhounds died following injuries on Bundaberg tracks in 2019.

Racing Queensland's Brendan Parnell told the NewsMail at the time that injury rates for greyhounds racing at Bundaberg was just over 3 per cent, with the vast majority returning to the track inside a fortnight.

The NewsMail requested comment from Bundaberg Greyhound Racing Club on the most recent figures, but no response was received.