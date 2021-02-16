Call for new local drug action teams in Wide Bay region

Wide Bay MP Llew O'Brien is calling for community groups to help reduce drugs in the region. Photo/File

Applications are now open for Wide Bay community organisations to form a partnership to tackle drugs and alcohol, with funding available from the Morrison Government.

Federal Member for Wide Bay Llew O‘Brien is encouraging local organisations to apply to be a part of the new Local Drug Action Teams (LDATs) to prevent and minimise harm from ice, alcohol and other drugs.



“Ice and other drugs can destroy lives, and we need to work together to protect individuals, families and our Wide Bay communities from their evil effects,” Mr O’Brien said.



“Community action is an effective way to stop this scourge, because many of the factors influencing drug-related harm can only be targeted at the community level, like social connections, education and a sense of belonging.”



This recruitment round aims to approve 40 new LDATs, which can apply for $10,000 in initial funding to support prevention and health promotion activities, with further funding available.



Minister for Health and Aged Care Greg Hunt said the program was an important prevention initiative, targeting a broad range of alcohol and drug related issues that are relevant in their communities.



“There are currently 238 local teams doing great work in all states and territories, who in partnership with the Alcohol and Drug Foundation are developing Community Action Plans to target their local needs.



“The LDAT program has received more than $29 million since it began in 2016 and our Government has already committed more than $800 million over four years to reduce the impact of drug and alcohol misuse on individuals, families and communities.”



As part of this investment, the Government has also provided $6 million to implement a range of activities, including additional enhanced online and telephone drug and alcohol information and treatment support services to assist the Australian community during and after the COVID-19 pandemic.



Applications from new LDATs are now open on the LDAT Community Hub: https://community.adf.org.au and close on Friday 5 March.



The hub contains extensive information about the program and how to apply and prepare a strong application.

