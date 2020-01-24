Call for young people to step up at rural shows

SHAPING the future of South Burnett agricultural shows is a unique opportunity for young people.

The search is on for passionate young people who would like to be the 2020 Miss Showgirls and Rural Ambassadors of their local show societies.

Past Miss Showgirls and Rural Ambassadors will be sharing their knowledge, experiences and tips during information sessions for anyone interested in taking on the challenge this year.

Claire-Marie Pepper, Nanango Miss Showgirl 2019 and session organiser, said it was important for young people to step up and take on the challenge.

“Not only is it to keep the show societies alive, but I think young people could open up a lot of opportunities,” she said.

“If you are passionate about agriculture, it opens up a lot of platforms.

“They can really help out and shape the next future generations of the show societies.”

The information sessions will share about the different opportunities for young people in their local show societies.

Proston, Murgon, Goomeri, Nanango, Kingaroy, Blackbutt and Wondai show societies will each be looking for passionate young people to take on the challenge.

“I’d encourage people to come along and see what it’s about, it might be something you’re looking for,” Miss Pepper said.

“Anyone can do it, and it’s a great opportunity to boost yourself and get yourself out in the community.”

To be eligible for the Miss Showgirl role, young women must be unmarried and aged between 18 to 24-years-old.

The showgirl will become the ‘face of the show’ and assist in promoting their local show and other community events.

Those who are passionate about rural communities and agriculture are encouraged to step up into a rural ambassador role.

The search is on for young men and women aged 20 to 30 years old to represent their local show society in the South Burnett.

Rural ambassadors will have opportunities to expand their involvement within the rural industries and to become advocates sharing their knowledge of rural issues in their local area.

Both roles will provide opportunities to gain confidence, maximise self-esteem and network with the wider community and talk to community leaders.

Teenagers are also encouraged to consider applying for Junior rural ambassador and junior showgirl roles.

A session will be held at the Nutrien Ag Solutions Murgon office at 12 Macalister St, Murgon on Friday, February 7 for young people in the Goomeri, Murgon, Wondai and Proston areas.

The second session will be aimed at those in the Blackbutt, Nanango and Kingaroy areas and will be held on Friday, February 14 at the Nanango showgrounds.

The showgirl information will start at 5.30pm and the rural ambassador will start at 6pm for both sessions.