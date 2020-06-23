Menu
OUT AND ABOUT: State MP for Callide Colin Boyce on his regional roadside tour. Picture: Sam Turner
Politics

Callide MP takes to the road on regional tour

Sam Turner
, sam.turner@cnbtimes.com.au
23rd Jun 2020
VOTERS in the Callide state electorate have had the opportunity to express their concerns to their state member along several Burnett highways.

Beginning in early June, Queensland MP Colin Boyce has ventured throughout the Burnett, Callide and Dawson Valleys on his 2020 roadside tour.

Mr Boyce has been on the road for three weeks so far, hearing the issues of concerned voters.

In his recent visit to Coalstoun Lakes Memorial Hall on June 22, he was greeted by members of the Coalstoun Lakes Development Group, asking questions on their irrigation scheme and Paradise Dam.

Mr Boyce said the topical issues tend to change, depending on where he is in the Callide electorate.

“When you go up to places such as Biloela and Moura, it’s all about power stations and coal mines,” he said.

State MP for Callide Colin Boyce at Coalstoun Lakes on June 22. Picture: Sam Turner
“Then when you go to Chinchilla and Miles, it’s about gas, wind farms and solar farms.

“But up this end, the people are airing their concerns on the water situation in the Burnett.”

His electorate tour has been a long time coming, with coronavirus restrictions preventing the Callide MP from seeing the community.

“Now these restrictions have lifted, I’m doing the Rolling Stones tour of the electorate, with a gig in every town,” Mr Boyce said.

Lengthy discussions about the Coalstoun Lakes Irrigation Scheme, led by Callide MP Colin Boyce. Picture: Sam Turner
“As a political representative, I’m out here listening to what people have to say.”

The common theme of Mr Boyce’s regional conversations is the people’s irritation at the political machine in Brisbane and Canberra.

“Everybody’s terribly frustrated with the wheels of bureaucracy, they turn very slowly,” he said.

“And what seems to be a simple thing to do just becomes hellishly slow, and that’s for anything.”

Mr Boyce will be continuing his roadside tour until June 26, visiting towns such as Gin Gin, Calliope, Monto, and Biloela.

