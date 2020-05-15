Menu
Deb Frecklington has called for restrictions to be eased quicker in the Darling Downs.
Politics

Calls for restrictions to be eased more quickly in Toowoomba

Tobi Loftus
by
15th May 2020 5:00 AM | Updated: 9:28 AM
TOOWOOMBA will reopen at a slow and careful rate, on the best medical advice available, Mayor Paul Antonio said.

The comment comes after the State Opposition called on Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk to ease restrictions in the Darling Downs, as  the region had not recorded a new COVID-19 case in almost five weeks.

"These regions are not covered in the Outback concessions and they are crying out for economic leadership," Opposition Leader Deb Frecklington said.

"There must be a commonsense approach to easing restrictions and saving jobs in regional economies.

"Most of this vast state has no active cases and there is an opportunity for regional economies to be fast-tracked out of lockdown.

"This health crisis must not be allowed to become an economic crisis, with jobs needlessly lost in regional communities."

From this weekend restaurants in outback Queensland will be able to reopen for a maximum of 20 people at a time, while here in Toowoomba pubs and restaurants can reopen for a maximum of 10 people at a time. 

"I'm very reluctant about just opening the door," Cr Antonio said.

"COVID-19's impact can be clearly demonstrated looking at the world news. Look at England, America, Italy.

"We have to be extremely cautious of how we do this. This coronavirus is like something we've never seen before.

