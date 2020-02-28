Camera lens gives photographer a second pair of eyes

CREATIVE SOULS: Photographer husband and wife duo Sandra and Peter Anderson at the Blackbutt Art Gallery. Photo: Laura Blackmore

AWARD-WINNING photographer Sandra Anderson first picked up a camera 10 years ago when she was unable to attend to her horses as she was recovering from an eye operation.

Now, Mrs Anderson has nagivated her craft over the span of a decade even though she is legally blind and colourblind.

The Blackbutt resident said she gained her competitive edge after attending a number of workshops.

“When I first joined one of the Brisbane camera groups, it was all a bit chauvinistic back then,” Mrs Anderson.

“It was made up of a bunch of the fellas.

“I walked in and thought I am going to do better than you lot.”

Through building knowledge in the space of photography, Mrs Anderson said she had almost gained a second set of eyes.

“I started when I was in my early 50s,” Mrs Anderson said.

“From shooting through a lens, it was the first time in my life I could see a bird sitting up in the tree, the little things that people might take for granted.

“I would blow it up on the computer and see the bigger picture,” she said.

“Now when I take a photo of our backyard, I can actually see what is there.

“It’s the macro details I find fascinating.”

Some of photographer Sandra Andersen's collection of work, including scarfs and postcards at the Blackbutt Art Gallery. Photo: Laura Blackmore

Along with photographer husband, Peter, she has taken advantage of modern technologies.

“She will see the shades from white to grey but that can work against her because she can’t see difference in colour from between black to red,” Mr Anderson said.

“It is the same shade to her.

“We work together a fair bit to help her out with the colours, for example I will say to her that works well or that one doesn’t.

“There have been some interesting combinations over the years,” she said.

“The computer age has helped a lot because she knows if she moves this, this will happen. “Whereas in the days of the dark room she would have found it a lot harder.”

Sandra Andersen turns some of her images into prints and pillows. Photo: Laura Blackmore

For the past few years, Mrs Anderson said the couple had been travelling across the globe to capture new subjects and push through creative limits.

“There are so many talented photographers,” she said.

“I love photos of animals because they are totally honest with you.

“You know when they are in a bad mood or a good mood.

“I think in any art, you have to keep striving, so that’s why I enter compettitons.

“In 2018 I won the David Bryce photography award and I also enter the international competition EFAIP.”

As she continues to pursue photography and exhibit at the Blackbutt Art Gallery, she said she hoped her next steps would be to explore more of Australia with her husband.