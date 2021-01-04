Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
Crime

‘Can I drive home?’: Confused drink-driver

liana walker
, liana.walker@news.com.au
4th Jan 2021 12:00 PM
Premium Content Subscriber only

A Gladstone man caught drink driving told police he had drunk five VBs before driving.

Kyle Ashley Boyland was intercepted on December 4 in Tannum Sands where he blew 0.097.

The 25-year-old pleaded guilty to drink driving in Gladstone Magistrates Court on January 4.

Defence lawyer Jun Pepito said Boyland had been out for dinner with his girlfriend and her best friend who had travelled up from Sydney.

He said Boyland could have applied for a work licence but chose to plead guilty early instead and asked for a minimum disqualification.

Boyland was fined $800 and disqualified from driving for two months, but appeared somewhat confused when he asked one final question.

"Can I drive home?," Boyland asked.

The answer was no and he was warned if he was caught driving he could face up to six months jail time.

Read more court

Self-diagnosed kleptomaniac steals from charity shop

Former army man kept knife to show tricks to daughter

73yo man's attack leaves partner bleeding on kitchen floor

gladstonecourt gladstone drink drivers gladstone magistrates court
Gladstone Observer

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Police find drugs, weapons, ammo in New Year’s Eve bust

        Premium Content Police find drugs, weapons, ammo in New Year’s Eve bust

        Crime A Murgon man and woman entered the new year with a court date after a search warrant uncovered a range of illegal items.

        PUSH FOR VAD: Virus dashes woman’s hope for peaceful death

        Premium Content PUSH FOR VAD: Virus dashes woman’s hope for peaceful death

        News This Qld woman planned to legally end her life in Switzerland before her disease is...

        BUSTED: Burnouts, drug drives mark poor start to new year

        Premium Content BUSTED: Burnouts, drug drives mark poor start to new year

        Crime As 2020 ticked over into 2021, five locals had already managed to secure themselves...

        It’s a boy! Meet the South Burnett’s first baby born in 2021

        Premium Content It’s a boy! Meet the South Burnett’s first baby born in 2021

        Community Tegan Hatley and Matthew Silburn welcome the South Burnett’s first baby of 2021.