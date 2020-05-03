Can you spell your favourite NRL player’s name and exercise?

NRL.com presenter Katie Brown covered the NRL round three match between Manly Sea Eagles and New Zealand Warriors on March 29, 2019 and subsequent tour of grief-stricken Christchurch in the wake of the March 15 tragedy.

NRL.com presenter Katie Brown covered the NRL round three match between Manly Sea Eagles and New Zealand Warriors on March 29, 2019 and subsequent tour of grief-stricken Christchurch in the wake of the March 15 tragedy.

FORMER Southern Cross University student Katie Brown is inspiring NRL fans across the nation to stay fit with a unique and novel exercise routine.

Katie Brown grew up in Grafton and commuted to Lismore three times a week to study a Bachelor of Media at Southern Cross University and eventually landed a highly prized position at NRL.com.

Following the lockdown as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic, Ms Brown found her role as media star expanded into one of fitness.

Through sheer boredom and a love of fitness, she started to create a workout on the second day of being home following the subsequent lockdown of major sports events including the NRL.

She is no stranger to staying fit, having trained in the pre-season with the South Sydney Rabbitohs team with her ultimate goal of playing in the Harvey Norman Women's Premiership in NSW.

The central idea of her workout is to spell out your favourite player's name, and each letter has a unique body weight exercise attached to it.

Katie developed the NRL Iso Inspo Challenge on her Instagram.

"I came up with a body weight exercise for every letter of the alphabet that you can do inside your home," she said.

"You can pick your favourite NRL player and you do as many reps and rounds to each letter of their name as you'd like.

"We got it sponsored by Rebel and it's been really fun for fans to engage with and tag their mates."

NRLW players Meg Ward, Sammi Bremner, and Millie Boyle even got on board doing the exercise routine themselves.

"If you are someone who likes routine and achieving, I suggest you keep that same alarm clock on - you exercise, you keep the mind ticking with study, books, podcasts, documentaries, treat yourself to breaks for free time, eat good food so you feel good, play darts, do yoga, hula hooping, body weight exercises, aerobics, baking, card games, board games, meditation. There's a few ideas."