Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
The woman's death takes the national toll to 63.
The woman's death takes the national toll to 63.
Health

Canberra records third coronavirus death

15th Apr 2020 3:09 PM

A woman aged in her 60s who travelled on the Ruby Princess cruise has become the third Canberra resident to die from coronavirus.

No new cases of COVID-19 have been recorded in the ACT in the past 24 hours, with the total remaining at 103.

Some 77 people have recovered from the disease, two people remain in hospital and the rest are self-isolating at home.

The woman's death takes the national toll to 63.

Originally published as Canberra records third coronavirus death

More Stories

canberra coronavirus editors picks health

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        CORONAVIRUS: Will the hospital redevelopment go ahead?

        premium_icon CORONAVIRUS: Will the hospital redevelopment go ahead?

        News Queensland Health has weighed in on how the ongoing threat of coronavirus will affect the region’s $73 million development project.

        • 15th Apr 2020 2:00 PM
        'Mass confusion': PM blasted over school comments

        premium_icon 'Mass confusion': PM blasted over school comments

        Education Claims students will suffer from schooling hiatus slammed by Union

        FUEL WATCH: Cheapest place to fill up in the Burnett

        FUEL WATCH: Cheapest place to fill up in the Burnett

        News Looking for the cheapest fuel in the South Burnett? We’ve got what you covered.

        END OF ERA: Campbell concedes, ECQ still to declare win

        premium_icon END OF ERA: Campbell concedes, ECQ still to declare win

        Council News ‘I wish the new team well’: Keith steps aside after more than two decades of...