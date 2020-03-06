Candidate reveals her solutions for prosperous region

COMMUNITY EVENT: Liz Caffery with Division 4 council candidate Kirstie Schumacher at the Red Earth Community Foundation's Red Report breakfast on December 18. Photo: Jessica McGrath

LATER this month South Burnett residents will take to the polls to have their say on who they want to sit on the next council.

Ahead of the upcoming local government election on March 28, we spoke with Kirstie Schumacher about why she is running for Division 4.

1. Why do you want to be a SBRC councillor?

I want to live in a vibrant, sustainable and liveable region.

I could sit back and hope others will achieve that on my behalf but I don’t see that happening. I have a strong desire to work together and start to carve out a plan for our future.

2. What relevant experience have you had that qualifies you to guide the council forward?

I’ve worked in local government, social services, retail and the corporate world and I understand what’s happening across the region.

My experience in problem-solving roles across diverse issues and working with people from diverse backgrounds and industries means I have the skills to drive innovative change.

3. If elected, what are your top three priorities?

Building a plan for Kingaroy and our region by working with council and our community to prioritise what’s important to us and making sure every dollar is spent wisely.

I would drive a new discussion that spans the three key areas of affordability and liveability, sustainability and opportunities for growth.

4. In your opinion, in what areas is the South Burnett leading the way?

We are leaders in food production. Proteco, Crumptons, Bega and Swickers are just a few of our major food industry champions who are pushing ahead.

Agriculture – the region is still strongly represented by traditional crops, cattle and pigs plus growth industries like duboisia.

Destination tourism – our region has so many reasons to visit, and with the current focus on domestic travel we are well placed to maximise visitation to the South Burnett.

Kirstie Schumacher with her husband Wayne and their children, Decklan and Grace.

5. What challenges do you see impacting the region in the next four years?

If we continue to do the same things, our growth will stagnate.

Our actions today determine our legacy for our next generation.

We need to be prepared for known and unknown change – floods, drought, an ageing population and social welfare issues.

Many families are doing it tough – how do we as a community help make positive change?

6. What business, residential and investment interests do you have locally and beyond?

My husband Wayne and I, in partnership with my brother in-law Evan, and his wife Tamara own grazing property in Tingoora and have planted an avocado orchard.

We have a hobby farm at Benarkin, along with two red soil cropping properties here in Kingaroy where we grow peanuts, grain and sorghum.

We own a home here in Kingaroy and are currently planning to build a new family home across the road.

For the past twelve years, our family has operated a successful drilling business.

7. What’s more important – supporting small businesses in the region, or attracting big businesses to the South Burnett?

For me, it’s about balance.

It’s about sustaining what we have first, but always looking ahead to identify what opportunities exist and doing what we can to encourage businesses to the region, regardless of their size.

Embah Waltmann, Kirstie Schumacher and Zoe Chesterton out and about in the South Burnett. Photo: Matt Collins

8. What is the first thing council should do to improve health services across the South Burnett?

We need to start a regional discussion to understand the challenges faced by people with disabilities, people struggling with mental health issues and people who must travel for specialist services.

With this information we can look to solutions, drawing on the learnings of other regions – The Clubhouse Mental Health Support Services in Toowoomba is a great example of what could be achieved here in the South Burnett.

9. What community and volunteer activities have you engaged in prior to the current election campaign?

I’ve been active in my community since my school years, when I participated in youth forums relating to improving learning outcomes, and I have held leadership positions on student councils.

I was the secretary of the Australian Drilling Industry Association for many years.

Red Earth Community Foundation – committee member and Leadership Program graduate.

Invited to be a community member on the panel that recruits police officers across the South Burnett.

I am also a KCCI executive member, Crow FM board member and volunteer at my children’s school as well as local events and festivals for many years.

I actively participate in and support local fundraising events and activities.

I have supported community groups to prepare funding applications for TCPF.

While this was a part of my role with a previous employer, it was the most enjoyable and satisfying part of my job.

Kirstie Schumacher with her husband Wayne who has always been her biggest supporter.

10. As councillor/if elected, how do you plan to involve residents in the decision-making process for our region?

I’m someone who works best in a collaborative environment and I believe honest, transparent and face-to-face discussions are the ideal way to work through issues and concerns.

I will be available for my community to raise and discuss local issues, so I can represent their views and ensure decisions take account of relevant concerns.

11. If you received a $1 million grant to use for the region any way you wanted, what would you do with it and why?

I’d maximise every dollar by using it to raise more money.

I’ve seen the power of our community when it comes to fundraising and what can be achieved.

I’d invest in our people through entrepreneurial projects, fundraising activities, sports scholarships, study tours, community workshops.

Building the skills of our people will drive the capacity of our community.

12. Tell us something about yourself that others may be surprised to know about you.

I can run for hours without getting out of breath and keep talking.

I googled “business plans” at 21 to learn how to write one for a bank loan to purchase a drilling rig (we got the loan!). I studied for a degree as a mature-age student and am an expert juggler of all things family, life and business. I love my ride-on mower and do the mowing at our property.