‘Cannabis leads to psychosis’: Magistrate’s dire warning

Magistrate Andrew Sinclair warns drug users that even cannabis can be dangerous. Picture: iStock

MAGISTRATE Andrew Sinclair has given a dire warning to those who continue to self-medicate with illicit substances.

Sentencing numerous drug offenders on a weekly basis, he warned those attending Kingaroy Magistrates Court on Monday that no drug - including cannabis - is safe.

"I'll do anything I can to convince people not to take drugs," Magistrate Sinclair said.

"People end up with psychosis because they take cannabis."

"And worst of all they lose their jobs. People aren't interested in employing drug addicts."

"They're not interested in working out what's recreational and what's a drug addict. If you choose to take drugs, you're choosing not the work."

Alexander Stevenson entered a plea of guilty to four drug related charges before the court on Monday.

On April 7, 2020, police conducted a search warrant at Stevenson's Taabinga property, during which they found a syringe containing 2ml of liquid meth, 60 grams of cannabis leaf, 2 grams of cannabis seeds, digital scales, and a waterpipe. Two hypodermic syringes were also located, which Stevenson had failed to dispose of properly in accordance with the regulations.

He was convicted and fined $1000, which has been referred to SPER. All conviction have been recorded.

David Swan pleaded guilty to three charges before Kingaroy Magistrates Court on Monday.

According to police prosecutor Pepe Gangemi, officers intercepted Swan's car on Albert street in Kingaroy, where they located 100 grams of cannabis, scales, and a large hunting knife underneath the drivers seat. The blade was about 30 cm in length.

Taking Swan's history into account, namely an 18 months probationary period for dishonesty charges three years ago, Magistrate Sinclair concluded the 41-year-old would benefit from a further 18 months of probation.

He will be required to report to a probation officer two days per week and withhold from committing another offence within the next 18 months. Further conditions include taking part in counselling and other programs as directed during this time.

He must also submit to regular drug tests. Convictions are recorded.

Byron Bond entered a plea of guilty to one drug related charge before the court on Monday.

On May 31, 2020, at Kingaroy, Bond was found to be in the possession of a dangerous drug, namely cannabis.

At 2.15am, he was intercepted by police while walking along Haly Street, who subsequently located 12 grams of cannabis.

The 20-year-old received a $500 fine, which has been referred to SPER, and has been put on a six month good behaviour bond.

Bond is also required to attend an upcoming drug education and assessment session.

If no further offences are committed during this six month period, this conviction will not be recorded.