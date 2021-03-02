‘Can’t please everyone’: Sum Yung Guys dismisses ‘mockery’

Matt Sinclair at his restaurant Sum Yung Guys at Sunshine Beach, holding the spicy chicken larb and roti. Pic Mark Cranitch.

Matt Sinclair at his restaurant Sum Yung Guys at Sunshine Beach, holding the spicy chicken larb and roti. Pic Mark Cranitch.

A popular Coast restaurant has no plans to change its name or decor after it was labelled as a "mockery of Asian communities".

The Gourmet Traveller featured former MasterChef contestant Matt Sinclair's Sunshine Beach restaurant Sum Yung Guys in an article about problematic restaurant names.

The article said the name, branding and overall aesthetic "flattens 40-plus countries into a kitsch two-dimensional tableau".

Part-owner Jeremiah Jones said his team would not change the business's name or decor.

Mr Jones said the name was inspired by Mike Myers' 90s comedy Wayne's World and the restaurant's branding and street-art styled decor was to reflect a bright, fun vibe.

Mr Sinclair, Mr Jones, Moe Rickard and Dylan Campbell opened the restaurant five years ago and it has gained a strong and loyal following since.

"It feels like a bit of a hit piece," Mr Jones said of the article.

The Sum Yung Guys restaurant name has attracted criticism.

"We don't want to change what we do because the line with this woke culture keeps changing … we might be in trouble with having guys in the name next."

He said they received many supportive comments on social media and emails after the publication of the story.

"Anyone who has ever come and dined with us knows we're passionate about Asian cuisine," Mr Jones said.

"We are well intentioned.

A spread of dishes at Sum Yung Guys in Sunshine Beach.

"We just want to serve good Asian food but if people are put off by the name and don't want to dine with us that is their decision.

"You can't please everyone, especially in hospitality."

Mr Jones said they were "flat out" and also preparing to relocate the restaurant to a site at Lake Weyba Dr in Noosaville.

He said they were on track to open the new restaurant in April.