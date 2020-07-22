Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Emily Kate McNair, 20, pleaded guilty to drink driving over the middle alcohol limit at Emerald Magistrates Court on July 21, 2020. Photo: Facebook
Emily Kate McNair, 20, pleaded guilty to drink driving over the middle alcohol limit at Emerald Magistrates Court on July 21, 2020. Photo: Facebook
Crime

Capella farmhand caught drink driving at nearby town

Kristen Booth
21st Jul 2020 4:01 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

AN ANIMAL reproduction specialist has been caught drink driving on an Emerald road.

Emily Kate McNair, 20, was intercepted by police about 1am on July 17 while driving on Curt St, Emerald Magistrates Court heard today.

A roadside breath test provided a positive alcohol reading and she later recorded a BAC of 0.126 per cent, police prosecutor Sergeant Kevin Ongheen told the court.

McNair pleaded guilty to driving over the middle alcohol limit but not over the high alcohol limit.

Magistrate Robert Walker said the relatively high reading suggested a level of impairment.

"Alcohol plays a major role in carnage on the roads and the category that is over represented is your age group," he said when describing the dangers of drink driving.

McNair was convicted and fined $650 and disqualified from driving for four months. The conviction was recorded.

She was granted a restrictive licence to allow her to carry out works as an animal reproductive specialist and farm hand between Capella and Bathurst.

crime drink driver emerald magistrates court emily kate mcnair guilty plea traffic offence
Central Queensland News

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        One in four sports clubs on brink from pandemic

        premium_icon One in four sports clubs on brink from pandemic

        News A cash injection of hundreds of millions of dollars is needed to save a quarter of Queensland’s community sports clubs from the impacts of the COVID-19.

        What’s open: Galleries and museums back to business

        premium_icon What’s open: Galleries and museums back to business

        Art & Theatre AS TRAVEL restrictions ease, local galleries and museums are welcoming back eager...

        NEW EVENT: 110-mile ultra-marathon coming to South Burnett

        premium_icon NEW EVENT: 110-mile ultra-marathon coming to South Burnett

        Sport The South Burnett is fast becoming a running destination and the latest event is...

        REVEALED: New data shows QLD’s most tested COVID regions

        premium_icon REVEALED: New data shows QLD’s most tested COVID regions

        Health "We’ve done around 442,000 tests in Queensland so far"