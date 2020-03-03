Car catches fire on D’Aguilar Highway

QFES crew members were on scene at 3.50am on Tuesday morning. Photo: File

EMERGENCY crews responded to a car fire at Blackbutt early this morning.

The car was alight on the D’Aguillar Highway near Farrington Rd at 3.37am.

A Queensland Fire and Emergency Services spokesman said three crews were sent to the scene, and first arrived at 3.50am.

The vehicle was burning, but under control just after 4am.

“It was still burning inside the engine bay, but under control,” the spokesman said.

A tow truck arrived at 4.55am to remove the vehicle and QFES crews stayed until 5.25am to make the area safe.

QAS paramedics remained on standby, but no patients required assessment.