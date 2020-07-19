Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Two people were transported to hospital after they were trapped in their vehicle when it crashed into a pole in Caboolture overnight.
Two people were transported to hospital after they were trapped in their vehicle when it crashed into a pole in Caboolture overnight.
News

Car collides with pole leaving two people trapped

Matt Collins
19th Jul 2020 10:48 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A girl and a man escaped major injuries after the car they were travelling in crashed into a pole in Caboolture overnight.

Firefighters rushed to the scene to cut the two people from the vehicle.

A Queensland Ambulance Service spokesman said the man, in his 30s, and a teenage girl were trapped after the car they were travelling in hit the pole.

Read more: Early morning spin ends in serious injuries for rider

Woman trapped after Rainbow Beach crash

The crash happened on King St at 6.32pm on Saturday, July 18.

Paramedics, including the critical care and high acuity response unit, attended the smash.

The man sustained an ankle injury and was transported in a stable condition to Royal Brisbane and Women's Hospital.

The teenage girl was transported to Queensland Children's Hospital in a stable condition.

caboolture crash qas
The Sunshine Coast Daily

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Bunnings sausages to sizzle again soon

        premium_icon Bunnings sausages to sizzle again soon

        Community THE Aussie staple will likely be sizzling outside Kingaroy Bunnings again before the month is up.

        Cherbourg boxers slip on the gloves as gym reopens

        premium_icon Cherbourg boxers slip on the gloves as gym reopens

        Boxing It’s been months since boxers in Cherbourg have been allowed back in the ring.

        SEE THE PHOTOS: Monto’s art trail transformation in pictures

        premium_icon SEE THE PHOTOS: Monto’s art trail transformation in pictures

        Art & Theatre The birth of Monto’s exclusive tourist attractions has put the town on the map...

        Elderly man’s bumper dope haul ‘purely for personal use’

        premium_icon Elderly man’s bumper dope haul ‘purely for personal use’

        Crime The man told a magistrate his reason for growing the illegal crop was he didn’t...